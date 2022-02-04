‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Kate Bosworth Says Independent Television is ‘The New Frontier’

Following the premiere of “Bring on the Dancing Horses” at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, actress and producer Kate Bosworth sat down with the “UnWrapped” podcast, to take us behind the scenes of the 10-part series.

Between raising funds to finance the project during COVID to playing a female assassin, there’s no challenge Kate can’t take on. Hosts Emily Vogel and Andi Ortiz also recap their favorite moments and highlights from this year’s Sundance Film Festival and we hear from Gabriela Ortega, director of the all-female cast short film “Huella,” produced by Lena Waithe.

In this episode, Kate Bosworth…

Says independent television is “the new frontier”

Reveals the secret to creating low budget quality indies

Opens up about deferring her Princeton acceptance to pursue a career in Hollywood

Reflects on learning to surf and taking on the film “Blue Crush”

