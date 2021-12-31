This month’s episode of “UnWrapped,” hosts Emily Vogel and Andi Ortiz are joined by “The White Lotus” star and producer Alexandra Daddario. Between filming during COVID and planning a wedding of her own, Daddario opens up about dream honeymoons, mothers-in law and her worst vacation experiences.

In this episode Alexandra Daddario reveals…

Her dream city hall wedding

New Year’s resolutions

Advice for Rachel in “The White Lotus”

Her thoughts on the upcoming “Percy Jackson” series

