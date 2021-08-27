‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Jurnee Smollett Unwraps Being an Action Star, Horror Star and Emmy Nominee

This month’s episode of “UnWrapped” features women in Hollywood who are kicking ass both on and off the screen. From Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) to Aya Cash (“The Boys”) and Marisol Nichols (“Spiral,” “Riverdale”), the action and horror stars open up about setting milestones, working in and out of their comfort zones, and the incredible communication and teamwork that make it all happen.

Episode 2 highlights include:

Jurnee Smollett discusses her long history with Misha Green, and how their relationship made life on set comfortable, fun and most importantly, safe

Aya Cash talks about the “wild” super sex scene

Marisol Nichols discusses her real-life experience working with the FBI to catch sex traffickers

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts| Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts | Omny Studio | Stitcher

“UnWrapped” is a monthly podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode “unwraps” topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more. Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

New episodes of “UnWrapped” will drop the last Friday of every month. You can listen on TheWrap.com, WrapWomen.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts.

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women from entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events including the BE Mentorship Conference and flagship Power Women Summit, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Our events attract a broad network and community of professional women who are decision-makers and mothers, leaders and wives, innovators and activists. Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter! Follow us on Instagram @WrapWomen and on Twitter @TheWrapWomen.