WrapWomen Launches ‘UnWrapped’ Podcast Featuring Felicity Jones, Vivica A Fox, Ashley Park and Javicia Leslie

WrapWomen, a community of empowered women in media and entertainment, premiered the “UnWrapped” podcast featuring actors Felicity Jones (“Last Letter From Your Lover), Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”), Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”), along with director Cate Shortland (“Black Widow”). This podcast is hosted by WrapWomen’s Emily Vogel and Andi Ortiz.

Episode 1 highlights include:

Felicity Jones talks the joys and struggles of stuffing her face with croissants for a scene

Ashley Park says she wants to keep working on sets full of “badass” women

Javicia Leslie says Hollywood needs to stop recreating trauma on-screen, and push the conversation on race forward

“UnWrapped” is a new monthly podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode “unwraps” topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more. Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

New episodes of “UnWrapped” will drop the last Friday of every month starting July 30. You can listen on TheWrap.com, WrapWomen.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts.

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women from entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events including the BE Mentorship Conference and flagship Power Women Summit, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Our events attract a broad network and community of professional women who are decision-makers and mothers, leaders and wives, innovators and activists.