Uzo Aduba Tapped for Shondaland White House Mystery ‘The Residence’

Uzo Aduba is coming back to Netflix screens with a new White House murder mystery from Shondaland partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

The series — which was ordered straight to series in March — includes the longline: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

More to come…