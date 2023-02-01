We've Got Hollywood Covered
Uzo Aduba Tapped for Shondaland White House Mystery ‘The Residence’

The “Orange is the New Black” star will work alongside Paul Williams Davies (“Scandal”)

| February 1, 2023 @ 11:26 AM
Uzo Aduba (Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba is coming back to Netflix screens with a new White House murder mystery from Shondaland partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. 

The series — which was ordered straight to series in March — includes the longline: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” 

More to come…