Variety Lays Off 3 From Newsroom, Including Deputy Editor Meredith Woerner

Variety saw a new round of editorial layoffs this week as three staffers were exited from the newsroom, TheWrap has learned. Among them was longtime deputy editor Meredith Woerner, who shared the news on Thursday.

Representatives for Penske Media Corporation, the legacy trade publication’s parent company, declined comment for this report.

Woerner announced her departure from company on Thursday via X, sharing that after seven years, her last day was Wednesday.

“Yesterday was my last day at Variety,” she said. “I was included in a round of layoffs and … I’m heartbroken. Working at Variety for the past seven years has been a privilege and an adventure.”

The former deputy editor went on to detail some of the projects she is most proud of in her tenure, including making six seasons of “Making a Scene,” which she created and had Hollywood makers break down “everything from Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver’s epic fight in ‘Marriage Story’ — Noah Baumbach’s interview ended up being in the Criterion Collection DVD! — to the juiciest analysis of Scandoval from the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion.”

She continued, “I am tremendously grateful to the many Variety colleagues I’ve worked with over the years. But special attention must be paid to Variety’s web team. I’ve worked in several newsrooms nationwide, and this group stands out as the most passionate, collaborative, kind, and brilliant collection of people I’ve ever seen.”

Read Woerner’s post in full below:

Wednesday’s layoffs mark the second time in 18 months TheWrap has reported on cutbacks at the Hollywood news publication. In June 2023, Penske cut four positions at Variety after missing revenue targets.

There has been additional belt-tightening this year across the Penske Media brands. The summer saw a number of positions cut at The Hollywood Reporter, including executive managing editor Sudie Redmond, senior editor of diversity and inclusion Rebecca Sun and veteran TV Editor Lesley Goldberg.

“Today is my last day at THR, a job that truly changed my life personally and professionally,” Goldberg wrote on social media announcing her exit from the outlet after over 20 years. “I’m not sure what’s next, but I’m really excited about all of the possibilities.”

Those layoffs happened on the heels of THR’s vice president and publisher Elisabeth Rabishaw’s retirement after 14 years.

Penske also owns Deadline, Rolling Stone, Billboard and IndieWire, among others.

Additional reporting by Benjamin Lindsay.