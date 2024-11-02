‘Venom 3’ Stays No. 1, ‘Here’ Doesn’t Go Far on Quiet Box Office Weekend

The box office is rather quiet on this weekend before Election Day, with no films challenging Sony/Columbia’s “Venom: The Last Dance” for the No. 1 spot as it cruises to the top spot with $22 million in its second weekend.

Domestically, the film will have an estimated $10 day total of $86 million, little more than the $80 million that the first “Venom” made from its opening weekend alone. But overseas support should lift “The Last Dance” past the break-even point.

Things are looking less rosy for another Sony title that is the sole new wide release this weekend: TriStar/Miramax’s “Here,” which is set for an opening weekend of just $5.1 million from 2,647 locations against a reported $45 million budget financed by Miramax.

The film marks the reunion of director Robert Zemeckis with his “Forrest Gump” leads Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, but has left critics unimpressed with a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score while audiences are lukewarm with a B- on CinemaScore and a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is in a narrow race for the No. 4 spot on the charts with Focus Features’ “Conclave,” which is holding strong with $5 million in its second weekend after opening to $6.5 million.

Not reporting numbers this weekend is Warner Bros.’ “Juror #2,” the potential final film from Clint Eastwood. Starring Nicholas Hoult as a juror caught in a moral dilemma in a murder trial, the film premiered at AFI Fest and has received critical acclaim with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, yet is only getting a release in select cities at 50 locations with no plans to expand.