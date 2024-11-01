‘Agatha All Along’ Scores 4.6 Million Viewers With Episode 8

Ratings

Episode 9 also wrapped up the show’s two-part finale with 3.9 million viewers after one day of streaming

Marvel Studios

“Agatha All Along” cast a spell on audiences with its two-part finale released Wednesday on Disney+. Episode 8 of the “WandaVision” spinoff scored 4.6 million viewers, while Episode 9 — which concluded the show’s run — gathered 3.9 million viewers after one day of streaming on Disney+ globally.

The episodes mark a 48% and 26% increase from the performance of the premiere in the same time period. Disney only reported a figure of 9.3 million viewers for the “Agatha” premiere, which counted the first seven days of streaming. Given that the episodes were released the day before Halloween, the number will surely grow over the next week.

Episode 8 also marks a 10% increase from the Patti LuPone-centered Episode 7, which posted 4.2 million viewers a day after release last week. Disney did not release data for Episodes 2-6.

Though a comparable figure in terms of viewership, “Agatha” Episode 8 did not surpass the debut of “The Acolyte,” which posted 4.8 million viewers on Disney+ within its first day available to stream. The company did not report further episode data for that series, which was not renewed for a second season.

According to Nielsen’s streaming charts, “Agatha All Along” logged 426 million viewing minutes between Sept. 16-22 with the release of its first two episodes on Sept. 18, ranking as the No. 8 most-watched streaming original series of the week.

The release of Episode 3 the following week scored 365 million minutes viewed across its first three episodes, coming in at No. 10 on the streaming originals list during the week of Sept. 23-29.

The show was not featured in Nielsen’s chart for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

All episodes of “Agatha All Along” are now streaming on Disney+.

