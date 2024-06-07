‘The Acolyte’ Hits 4.8 Million Views in First Day on Disney+

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Acolyte” made a splash with its two-episode premiere, scoring the most-watched series premiere Disney+ has seen this year.

The “Star Wars” spin-off series logged 4.8 million views on Disney+ within its first day of the streamer, according to internal data provided by the streamer. Disney+ defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

For comparison, while Disney+ did not report same-day viewership for “Ahsoka,” the streamer reported the “Star Wars” series reached 14 million views within its first five days on the platform.

“The Acolyte,” which stars Amandla Stenberg as twins Osha and Mae, has already surpassed viewership for Disney+’s recent launch of “X-Men ’97,” whose premiere episode brought in 4 million views globally within its first five days on the streamer.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Along with Jung-jae and Stenberg, the “Star Wars” spin-off also stars Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dean-Charles Chapman and Joonas Suotamo.

The show was created by Leslye Headland and is set toward the end of the High Republic era, roughly 100 years before “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” Headland’s prior credits include co-creating the Netflix hit “Russian Doll” with Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. She also wrote and directed the 2012 film “Bachelorette” and the 2015 comedy “Sleeping With Other People.”