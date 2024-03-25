‘X-Men ’97’ Captures 4 Million Views on Disney+ in Less Than a Week

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“X-Men ’97” scored an impressive debut on Disney+.

The premiere episode of “X-Men ’97” brought in 4 million views globally within its first 5 days on the streamer, according to internal streaming data. The launch now stands as the most-viewed full-length animated series premiere on Disney+ since “What If…?” Season 1 in August 2021.

Beyond the debut audience, even the trailer for “X-Men ’97” made a splash on the streamer, with views for all five seasons of the original 1992 “X-Men” animated series skyrocketing by 522% since the “X-Men ’97” trailer launched on Feb. 15.

The streamer also saw another success as Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie debuted to 4.6 million views and 16.2 million hours on Disney+ in its opening weekend. The three-and-a-half hour movie marked the streamer’s most-watched music film to date, outpacing films from Billie Eilish and Swift herself.

“X-Men’97,” which dropped its first two episodes on March 20, revisits the 1990s era of the X-Men, as the “band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”

The voice cast for the 10-episode series includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer for the series, with episodic directors including Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, EPs for the series include Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.