‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Surpasses 2 Billion Viewing Minutes in 2nd Week Atop Nielsen Streaming Charts

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” continued to gain traction as it passed over 2 billion viewing minutes in the second week of its Netflix debut.

The Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez-led installment logged 2.396 billion viewing minutes during the week of Sept. 23-29, ranking atop the Nielsen overall streaming list for the second week in a row. As “Monsters” added 700 million viewing minutes compared to the previous week, it became the first streaming title to surpass 2 billion viewing minutes since “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” in July.

Following “Monsters” in second place was “Inside Out 2,” which made its Disney+ debut on Sept. 25 after premiering in theaters in July. The “Inside Out” sequel logged 1.82 billion viewing minutes, ranking as the week’s No. 2 overall streaming program and the No. 1 most-watched streaming movie by a longshot.

Viewership for the “Inside Out 2” debut also outpaced the premiere of Netflix romcom series “Nobody Wants This,” which logged 1.04 billion viewing minutes in the first several days of its debut, ranking as the No. 3 most-watched overall streaming program and No. 2 most-watched original series, behind only “Monsters.”

“Mr. McMahon” took the No. 4 spot on the overall list with 908 million viewing minutes on Netflix, while “Bob’s Burgers” came in fifth place with 844 million viewing minutes on Hulu and “Bluey” came in sixth place with 813 million viewing minutes on Disney+. Prime Video’s “Rings of Power” came in the No. 7 spot on the overall streaming list with 733 million minutes viewed.

While “The Perfect Couple” and “Only Murders in the Building” did not make it on the overall streaming list, they had a solid showing on the streaming originals list, with “The Perfect Couple” scoring 556 million viewing minutes in the No. 5 spot on the list and “Only Murders in the Building” scoring 429 million viewing minutes following the release of Season 4 Episode 5. “Agatha All Along” also scored 365 million minutes viewed across its first three episodes, coming in at No. 10 on the streaming originals list.