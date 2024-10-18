‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Debuts Atop Nielsen Streaming Charts With 1.7 Billion Viewing Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” debuted in the top spot of Nielsen’s streaming charts.

The second installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monsters” anthology series logged 1.716 billion viewing minutes on Netflix in the first four days after its Sept. 19 release, becoming the No. 1 most-watched streaming program during the interval between Sept. 16-22. During the same interval, Netflix reported the series had logged 12.3 million views (97.5 million hours viewed), scoring the top spot on the streamer’s most-watched TV list.

While “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” certainly had a strong opening weekend, it opened to a smaller streaming audience than the first “Monster” installment, titled “Dahmer,” which scored 3.6 billion minutes in its premiere week in September 2022.

Viewership for “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” outpaced that of Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple,” which took second place on the overall streaming list with 1.013 billion minutes viewed as it scored its third week with over a billion minutes viewed.

Prime Video’s “Rings of Power” came in third place on the most-watched streaming list with 829 million viewing minutes amid the release of Season 2 Episode 6, while “Family Guy” took the No. 4 spot with 811 million minutes viewed on Hulu and “Bluey” took the No. 5 spot with 807 million viewing minutes. With fall in full gear, “Gilmore Girls” appeared on the Top 10 overall list in the No. 8 spot with 640 million viewing minutes.

On the streaming originals list, “Tulsa King” scored the No. 7 spot with 444 million viewing minutes on Paramount+ after releasing new episodes of Season 2, while “Agatha All Along” debuted with 426 million viewing minutes across its first two episodes on Disney+. Notably, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” took the No. 9 spot on the list with 392 million viewing minutes on Hulu.