‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Debuts Atop Netflix Most-Watched TV List With 12.3 Million Views

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” debuted atop Netflix’s most-watched TV series list within just days of its release.

Ryan Murphy’s latest true crime installment logged 12.3 million views between its debut on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 22, taking the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s most-watched English TV list this week. The Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch-led series also ranked in the Top 10 in 89 countries.

The Menendez-centric series tallied up 97.5 million hours viewed with its first four days, outpacing viewership for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which scored 196.2 million hours viewed within its debut week. With Netflix switching up its main metric for viewership by dividing hours viewed with runtime in the time since the Dahmer season was released, the hours viewed does not stand as a comprehensive comparison, especially with the Menendez season having a shorter runtime.

Still, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” outpaced viewership for both “The Perfect Couple,” which logged 10.4 million views in its third week on the streamer during the week of Sept. 16, as well as “Emily in Paris” Season 4, which scored 9.2 million views just over two weeks after the release of its second half of the season.

After all five seasons of “Prison Break” arrived on Netflix at the beginning of September, its first three seasons crept further up on the most-watched English TV list to dominate the middle section of the chart. Season 1 was the fourth most-watched English TV season of the week with 3.4 million views, while Season 2 came in at No. 5 with 2.8 million views and Season 3 took the No. 6 spot with 2.2 million views.

On the film front, Joey King’s “Uglies” was the streamer’s most-watched movie of the week with 26.8 million views — up from its viewership of 20.8 million views during its debut week last week as it took second place to “Rebel Ridge.” “Uglies” swapped places with “Rebel Ridge” as the Aaron Pierre-led movie came in second place with 16.7 million views.

Notably, “His Three Daughters,” which stars Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen, debuted in fifth place with 4.1 million views, behind Part 1 of doc “Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter,” which took the No. 4 spot with 7.4 million views.