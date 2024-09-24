CBS News Anchor Jeff Glor Is Out as Part of Paramount Layoffs

“CBS Saturday Morning” co-host Jeff Glor parted ways with the network on Tuesday in the latest round of Paramount layoffs, TheWrap has learned.

Glor, who also serves as a special correspondent for CBS News, is one of about 2,000 employees out as part of the cuts. Puck’s Dylan Byers was the first to report Glor’s exit.

The job cuts come after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, said this summer it would be cutting 15% of its U.S. workforce ahead of its planned merger with Skydance Media.

“In order to set Paramount up for continued success, we are taking these actions, and after today, 90% of these reductions will be complete,” co-CEOS George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins wrote in an employee memo sent earlier Tuesday.

CBS News declined to comment to TheWrap.

The 49-year-old Glor had been with CBS since 2007. He replaced Scott Pelley as the anchor of “CBS Evening News” in 2017, a role he held for two years before Norah O’Donnell took over.

Paramount said it hopes to trim $500 million by next year as part of its cuts.

Jose Bastidas contributed to this report.