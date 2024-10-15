‘Menendez Brothers’ Doc Debuts as Most-Watched Netflix Movie of the Week With 22.7 Million Views, ‘Monsters’ Slides to No. 3 for TV

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Menendez Brothers” documentary debuted as Netflix’s most-watched movie of the week in the aftermath of Ryan Murphy’s explosive TV dramatization of the case.

Alejandro Hartmann’s documentary, which is produced by Campfire Studios and features new interviews with the Menendez brothers and the prosecutors, scored the top spot on the English films list during the week of Oct. 7 with 22.7 million views. Viewership for “The Menendez Brothers” doc nearly doubled that of “The Predator,” which took second place with 12.9 million views, and more than doubled that of “Lonely Planet” as the Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth-led romcom took the No. 3 slot with 11 million views.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” was the No. 4 most-watched English film of the week with 10.4 million views, while “It’s What’s Inside” took the fifth spot on the list with 6.9 million views. Notably, “Sing” spent its twelfth week on the most-watched list, logging 6.2 million views this week.

Meanwhile, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” slid down to the streamer’s No. 3 most-watched TV show during its fourth week on the list with 8.7 million views this week, down from last week’s viewership of 13.1 million.

“Monsters” was outpaced by both “Nobody Wants This,” which took second place with 9.6 million views in its third week on the streamer, as well as “Outer Banks” Season 4, which debuted the first half of the season in the top spot on the most-watched TV list with 15.5 million views.

“Love Is Blind” Season 7 trailed behind “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” in fourth place on the Top 10 TV list with 4.9 million views, down slightly from last week’s viewership of 5.2 million. Next was “The Amazing Digital Circus” with 3.6 million views and Ali Wong’s new stand-up special, “Single Lady,” which took sixth place with 2.7 million views.

“Heartstopper” Season 3 tallied up 2.6 million views in its second week on the streamer, while “The Perfect Couple” spent its sixth week on the Top 10 TV list with 2.5 million views. “Unsolved Mysteries” Volume 5 and “Prison Break” Season 1 rounded out the TV list with 1.9 and 1.8 million views, respectively.