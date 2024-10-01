‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Maintains Reign on Netflix With 19.5 Million Views, Outpacing ‘Nobody Wants This’ Debut

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” maintained its reign as the most-watched TV show of the week on Netflix, outpacing the opening weekend of “Nobody Wants This.”

Ryan Murphy’s second “Monsters” installment scored 19.5 million views in its second week on the streamer, making it the most-watched title on Netflix this week. Viewership for the Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch-led series, which made it in the top 10 in 89 countries was nearly double that of the debut of “Nobody Wants This.”

The Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led romcom series took second place on the most-watched TV list with 10.3 million views in its first week on the streamer since its Sept. 26 debut. Next up was “The Perfect Couple,” which scored 6 million views in its fourth week on the streamer, bringing it to the No. 3 spot on the TV list, behind limited series “Mr. McMahon,” which took fourth place with 4.9 million views, and “Emily in Paris” Season 4, which took fifth place with 4.2 million views.

“Prison Break” continued to show out on the most-watched TV list, despite dropping from last week, which saw the first three seasons take the No. 4 through No. 6 spot on the list with a combined 8.4 million views. During the week of Sept. 23, “Prison Break” Season 1 was No. 7 on the list with 2.8 million views, while Season 2 took 2.2 million views in the No. 8 spot and Season 3 took the No. 10 spot with 2.1 million views — totaling to 7.1 million views.

Ellen DeGeneres’ self-proclaimed final stand up special, titled “For Your Approval,” debuted as the ninth most-watched English TV show of the week with 2.4 million views.

On the film front, “Rebel Ridge” soared back to the English film list during its fourth week on the streamer with 8.9 million views, moving up from its No. 2 spot last week despite viewership dropping from 16.7 million last week. After “Uglies” outpaced “Rebel Ridge” with 26.8 million views last week, the Joey King-led movie was neck and neck with its competition this week with 8.7 million views.

“Jailbreak: Love on the Run” took third place on the most-watched films list with 7.6 million views while “The Garfield Movie” took the No. 4 spot with 7 million views.