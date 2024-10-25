‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Off to $8.5 Million Start at Thursday Box Office

Sony/Columbia’s “Venom: The Last Dance” is off to a decent start in Thursday previews at the box office, earning $8.5 million from 3,452 locations.

That is down from the $11.4 million preview total earned by “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in 2021, with “The Last Dance” expected to have the lowest opening of the Marvel antihero trilogy with a projected $65 million start.

Still, that’s not a bad opening against a reported $120 million production budget, and overseas markets are picking up the slack. Unlike “Carnage,” “Venom 3” is getting a theatrical release in China, where it earned a respectable $9.4 million opening day on Wednesday. Sony projects a $180 million global opening for the film, 5% higher than the $171.6 million opening of “Carnage.”

Elsewhere, Focus Features released the Vatican-based thriller “Conclave” in 1,500 theaters on Thursday night, where it earned $500,000. Starring Ralph Fiennes and directed by Edward Berger, the film is projected for a $4-6 million opening.