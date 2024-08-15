Verve Promotes Liz Parker to Managing Partner and Appoints Jennifer Jones as General Counsel

Verve has promoted Liz Parker to managing partner, and has appointed Jennifer Jones as general counsel and head of business affairs, the agency announced Thursday.

As managing partner, Parker will oversee Verve’s day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives.

Parker played a key role in a number of recent high-profile deals, including the much-anticipated Chris Farley biopic at New Line and the competitive acquisition of “Sasha,” starring Scarlett Johansson, by Amazon MGM with Greg Berlanti attached to produce. Her contributions in acquiring and adapting Reddit IP for film and television has helped establish Verve as a leader in this emerging market.

Since joining Verve in 2018, Parker has been instrumental in expanding the agency’s reach into publishing, intellectual property, audio and media rights. She also played a key role in Verve’s expansion to New York in 2021 and was appointed co-head of motion picture literary in 2022.

“It’s been a wild ride, and we’re just getting started,” Parker said in a statement to TheWrap. “I’m honored to take on this new role and continue expanding Verve’s reach and platform, alongside such a talented team and vibrant culture that truly sets us apart.”

On the legal and business development front, Verve also welcomes Jennifer Jones as general counsel and head of business affairs. Jones brings with her a wealth of experience from prior industry roles including head of global business affairs at Conde Nast and VP of business affairs at Disney+ and Marvel. She began her career as a litigator at prominent L.A. law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson.

In this new role, Jones will lead Verve’s legal team and serve as point person for its business affairs function, seen as an important cornerstone to the continued expansion the agency has planned.

“Verve’s knack for pushing the envelope has always impressed me,” Jones said. “Joining the team at such a transformative time is incredibly exciting, and I’m eager to contribute to our next big successes.”

Co-founders Bryan Besser and Adam Levine added: “Liz has been the secret sauce behind some of our biggest wins, and her leadership has driven some of our most successful initiatives. Jennifer is a rock star in her field and a perfect fit for Verve as we navigate the next chapter. Our success is our succession, and these two are helping lead the charge.”