Vox Media Lays Off 12 More Employees Just 1 Month After Last Round of Cuts

UPDATE: The Writers Guild of America, East, which represents the Vox newsroom, told TheWrap 12 employees lost their jobs as part of Thursday’s cuts.

Vox Media is laying off an undisclosed number of employees on Thursday. The job cuts are the second round of layoffs to hit the company in the last month.

“Today, Vox.com announced layoffs on several teams, a difficult but necessary step as the industry evolves,” a Vox spokesperson said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

A person with knowledge of the layoffs said the Vox.com editorial brand was the only Vox Media property being impacted by the cuts, as opposed to other brands like The Dodo, New York magazine, SB Nation, The Cut, The Verge or Vulture.

The statement continued: “Going forward, Vox will focus resources where it is most competitive and distinctive, while creating a more collaborative structure across all platforms (text, podcast, video). Being more focused will help Vox to build a sustainable business for the long term, while maintaining its core editorial sensibility and continuing to serve the audience where they value Vox most.”

In December, a number of Vox Media layoffs left Thrillist essentially shuttered, according to the company’s union. Many staffers at fellow Vox Media sites Eater and Pop Sugar were also impacted.

Thursday’s cuts at Vox add to an already inauspicious start to the year for the media world. On Tuesday, the Washington Post cut about 100 employees and the Huffington Post on Wednesday let go of 30.

Semafor’s Max Tani was the first to report the cuts at Vox on Thursday.