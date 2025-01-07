HuffPost to Lay Off 30 Editorial Staffers, Citing ‘Growing Challenges to Our Business’

HuffPost is due to eliminate 30 editorial roles in the coming weeks, editor-in-chief Danielle C. Belton announced in a company email Tuesday.

Citing “growing challenges to our business,” the impacted staffers will be alerted “in the weeks ahead,” she wrote in a memo shared to social media by NY Times media reporter Ben Mullin.

“I write with painful news,” the memo began. “HuffPost is undergoing a substantial round of job eliminations due to ongoing and growing challenges to our business.”

Belton went on to say that she is in contact with the HuffPost Union “about how to proceed, including the possibility of offering buyout packages to some desks in the newsroom.”

She added, “I recognize that this is an upsetting way to start the year, and we will be sure to share more details as swiftly and clearly as possible, as I believe it is important to be transparent and share information as we have it. In the coming days, we will make more information available about the job eliminations and HuffPost’s plans for 2025 and beyond.”

The news came Tuesday just hours after The Washington Post said it was due to lay off roughly 100 employees.

Last May, HuffPost lamented the number of media layoffs in an article titled, Media Layoffs Mean We’re Worse Off This Election Year. At the time, the story noted the abrupt shutdowns of Vice and the The Messenger.

The New York Times first reported the news about the upcoming HuffPost layoffs.

Belton has served as editor-in-chief of HuffPost since 2021.