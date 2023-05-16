Ken Rosato, a news anchor for WABC’s “Eyewitness News This Morning” in New York, has been fired for a comment he made about his co-host.

Page Six reported the news of Rosato’s dismissal, citing sources who told the outlet he called co-anchor Shirleen Allicot a c— in a comment that did not air but that was picked up on an open mic and would have likely been heard by his show’s producers.

Rosato was immediately fired, according to the report. His co-workers learned that he was let go Friday via an email from the station’s general manager that said he “is no longer with WABC.”

Rosato began reporting for WABC as a freelancer in 2003. He was promoted to morning and noon anchor in 2007, joining the morning show.

He has not made any comment or issued any statement about his firing. He hasn’t tweeted since May 2, and his bio on his Twitter profile remains the same, describing him as a “9 time Emmy Award-winning major market TV news anchor.”

Heather O’Rourke and Sam Champion also host “Eyewitness News This Morning.”