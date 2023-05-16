Times have changed and so has Howard Stern – but old recordings of the way the radio shock jock used to casually talk with women on his show has not evolved one bit. Now a new generation is unearthing Stern’s off-handedly sexual schtick, and they’re not happy about it.

Stern was recently the subject of a now-viral TikTok video that shows him making inappropriate and offensive comments toward a slew of female show guests, including Anna Nicole Smith, Lisa Marie Presley, Mariah Carey, Sofía Vergara and Courtney Love. Anyone who caught Stern’s show over the decades would recognize the often lewd and sexually charged banter with women that used to be one of Stern’s calling cards.

“First of all, your breasts are incredible,” Stern says in one clip, a comment he made toward Carey. In other parts of the compilation video, Stern calls Love’s body “hot,” adding that he’d do “a lot to that.” In another clip he tells Vergara that her breastfeeding her son (at which time she was age 19) must have been “unbelievable.”

He even suggested that Smith must not be aware of her weight due to her style of dress, and asks her to get on a scale after he mentions he’d like to guess her weight. The video’s caption reads: “This man is so disgusting, I don’t even understand how he still has a job?!,” and it has since gained more than 10,000 comments. The video posted on TikTok May 10.

TheWrap reached out to Sirius XM, Stern’s “The Howard Stern Show” and a representative for Stern for comment.

It didn’t take long for the video to reach other platforms, sparking an outrage from social media users.

“Howard stern is the worlds worst interviewer. such a sick twisted individual especially when it comes to women,” wrote a Twitter user.

“MR.STERN INSTEAD OF WORRYING WHY MEN DONT APPROACH YOU WHEN SITTING COURTSIDE CLEAN YOUR NAME UP WITH THESE WOMEN,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Howard Stern doing Blackface wasn’t seen as concerning, but you disrespect white women, and that’s when he crossed the line and went too far,” another Twitter user wrote, referring to when Stern performed in blackface.

This is the most recent case of Stern getting backlash for his remarks. He was called out earlier in May for complaining about how he felt Black players weren’t acknowledging him while he sat court side at games, saying he thinks it’s a “white people thing.”

“Howard Stern actually being upset that Black men somewhere between the ages of 19-to-mid 30s know who Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock are, but not him, is weird,” sports journalist Jemele Hill said in a tweet.