Howard Stern has one question about King Charles’ coronation on Saturday: “Who’s watching this?”

The Sirius XM host tore into the ceremony during a segment on Tuesday, calling the amount of money the government pays for the tradition “repugnant” and that “England has got to get a grip on themselves.”

“England is having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation, and it’s just repugnant,” Stern said. “It just sends the wrong message.”

The promised not to “bore the f—k” out of his guests by recounting all the pomp and circumstance of the ceremony, but he did share some of his main takeaways from the coronation of Charles III and Camilla as the king and queen of the United Kingdom. The host admitted the ceremony gave him “the heebie-jeebies” as he mocked the amount of of times King Charles had to read what he was supposed to recite.

“His whole life he was preparing for this, and he didn’t bother to learn his part,” Stern quipped.

The Sirius XM star also took shots at Newsmax royal commentator Hilary Fordwich for heavily misunderstanding a key part of the ceremony. The most important part of the coronation involves the anointing of the new king or queen with “chrism oil,” which is typically made from the glands of civets and a substance found in the intestines of sperm whales known as ambergris. For King Charles’ coronation, a new oil free of animal products was developed due to changing attitudes and the leader’s own history of environmental work.

Fordwich did not report that. “[She] made it sound like Charles was getting whale sperm poured on him,” Stern said.

Finally, Stern made fun of the “Disney movie” singing in the ceremony, saying that the choir’s rendition of “Vivat Regina Camilla” sounded like “I love vagina, Camilla.” A TikTok making a similar joke went viral on Saturday.

At 74 years old, Charles III became King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other commonwealth realms following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The coronation brought in 20 million U.K. viewers and was followed by a concert that included appearances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and the ’90s British boy band Take That. Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan also appeared via prerecorded messages.