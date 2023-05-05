Howard Stern Stung That Black Knicks Players Ignore Him But ‘Go Over to Spike Lee': ‘Is Everything Racial Now’

On his SiriusXM show earlier this week, Howard Stern lamented that today’s New York Knicks players don’t seem to know who he is, and surmised it might be a “white people” thing,” since the athletes routinely greet other celebrities like director Spike Lee.

The 69-year-old radio personality dubbed himself “King of All Media” in 1992 — before most of today’s basketball stars were even born.

While Stern said he’s grateful that the team gives him courtside tickets, he told co-host Robin Quivers, who is Black, “Black players won’t come over and say hello to me. But they go over to Spike Lee.”

Quivers asked, “They don’t acknowledge you at all?”

Stern replied that even if he’s sitting next to comedians like Tracy Morgan or Chris Rock, “a couple of the players will come over. They give [Morgan] that bro shake and stuff. And I’m like, these guys should hug me too. I mean, what am I? I grew up in a Black neighborhood, you know what I mean? I mean, they should know that. But I get ignored.”

On his show this week, Stern noted that he doesn’t see the players greeting other white people, he asked Quivers, “So I’m like, oh, is everything racial now?”

He went on to say he’d prefer that he was being snubbed for being white, rather than because of his “personality.”

“I just get upset. I’m like, you know, fame to me is very important. I’ll admit it. I like people to recognize me. I’d like to think it’s a white thing, not my personality. I hope it’s racial. That’s all,” he continued.

In 1998, Stern used the “I grew up in a Black neighborhood” line on Magic Johnson’s short-lived talk show, saying, “I’m Blacker than you are, trust me. I’m the Blackest Black man you’ll ever meet.”

Last year, the basketball legend recalled the awkward interview, during which Stern also asked if he “had fun” getting AIDS, after which Johnson pointed out he had HIV, not AIDS, and that “nobody has fun” getting either. Johnson told Variety, “So many times, I wanted to say something and hit him at the same time — on air.”