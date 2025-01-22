Netflix is giving reality TV fans a new cast to fall in love with its newest series “W.A.G.s to Riches.”
While they are the wives, girlfriends, partners and ex-partners of notable men, they’ve built their own careers and personal brands — and they don’t mind letting it be known. Many of them have taken up work at Sharelle Rosado’s real estate firm, and others are musicians and social media sensations. The series will dig deep into their lives, showing what’s it’s like to date and/or being married to famous men while also balancing their own professional and person lives.
“W.A.G.s to Riches” premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Check out the cast below.
Sharelle Rosado
Sharelle Rosado, the ex-fiancé of NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, has pivoted from Netflix’s “Selling Tampa” to “W.A.G.s to Riches,” where she continues to floss her multimillion-dollar real estate agency, Allure Realty, as well as give an inside look at her life as a businesswoman and mother of four.
Maranda Johnson
The youngest of the W.A.G.s is Maranda Johnson. She shares two children with rapper Kodak Black, but makes her own bag as one of Sharelle’s Allure Realty workers. In addition, and like her off-and-on boyfriend Kodak, she hits the studio booth to spit some raps.
Ashley Wheeler
Ashley Wheeler, wife of ex-Miami Dolphins footballer Philip Wheeler, is a mother of two and Sharelle’s top earner at her real estate agency. One of Ashley’s A-list clients is singer, rapper, songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor.
Alexis Welch Stoudemire
Alexis Welch Stoudemire is the ex-wife of basketball star and Olympian Amar’e Stoudemire, but she’s made her own name in her business ventures, which include a cannabis company, a tech angel investment firm and a podcast show. While she’s newly single, she’s ready to jump back into love pond and start dating.
Porsha Berto
Porsha Berto is the wife of world champion boxer Andre Berto, but aside from her famous hubby, she’s a successful real estate agent at Sharelle’s agency and she’s a mother of two with another baby on the way. While the couple has created a life in Tampa, they’re looking to move to Miami.
Sadé Vanessa
Sadé Vanessa is the fiancé of NFL star Robbie “Chosen” Anderson, but she also runs her own swimwear company and is a rising media personality. As she awaits the arrival of their first child, she’s also playing her hand in the real estate industry.
Lastonia Leviston
Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston is the the mother of rapper Rick Ross’ first child. She runs her own high-end fashion boutique in Miami, which she’s pushing to grow into an empire.
Keeta Hill
Keeta Hill is the wife of NFL star Tyreek Hill, but she brings home the bacon as well as tech entrepreneur. In the midst of managing her career and personal life, she’s preparing to be a mother to their first child together.
Julz Goddard
Julz Goddard, best known as her social media moniker YesJulz, is the ex-fiancé of NFL player Duke Riley. Julz Goddard comes from humble beginnings as a child that grew up in the foster care system. Today, she’s the founder and CEO of marketing and entertainment company 1 AM Creative Agency.