Netflix is giving reality TV fans a new cast to fall in love with its newest series “W.A.G.s to Riches.”

While they are the wives, girlfriends, partners and ex-partners of notable men, they’ve built their own careers and personal brands — and they don’t mind letting it be known. Many of them have taken up work at Sharelle Rosado’s real estate firm, and others are musicians and social media sensations. The series will dig deep into their lives, showing what’s it’s like to date and/or being married to famous men while also balancing their own professional and person lives.

“W.A.G.s to Riches” premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Check out the cast below.