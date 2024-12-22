The 10 Best Reality Shows of 2024

While reality TV hit some roadblocks this year, truly docu-soap style genre remains as lively as ever, and the year 2024 didn’t disappoint.

One thing about it, two things for sure, reality TV will never die. Between new spinoff series, a focus on senior dating and the end of major talent’s journeys on programs, reality TV kept us binging or heading back to our screens every week.

As 2024 closes out, TheWrap wanted to review the shows that set the tone, were cult-followed and had amazing plots and cast members. Take a look at the list below.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu (left), Deontay Wilder, Dan Gheesling, Tamra Judge, Marcus Jordan, Chris Tamburello, Shereé Whitfield, Alan Cumming, Carsten Bergersen, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Johnny Devenanzio, Pahaedra Parks, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Peter Weber, John Bercow, Janelle Pierzina, Larsa Pippen, Maksim Chmerkovskiy in Season 2 of “The Traitors.” (Euan Cherry/Peacock) “Traitors” Season 2 “Traitors,” the cult-followed reality competition series that test the faithful versus the treacherous followed up its first season with just as many twists and turns, and walking off with its first Emmy award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The full cast included Phaedra Parks, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Deontay Wilder, Kevin Kreider, Dan Gheesling, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello, John Bercow, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Janelle Pierzina, Larsa Pippen, Tamra Judge, Marcus Jordan, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Peppermint, Parvati Shallow, Peter Weber, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Shereé Whitfield and Trishelle Cannatella. Where to watch: Peacock

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast (Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo) "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 "Vanderpump Rules" premiered after the show's infamous "Scandavol," which resulted in the series becoming the highest-rated cable series of 2023. In 2024, the show mainly focused on the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' drama. The cast included Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies. Where to Watch: Peacock

“Belle Collective” Season 5 (OWN) “Belle Collective” Season 5 OWN’s hit reality series “Belle Collective,” really turned the temperature up in Season 5, with storylines centered on tensions between Sophia “SoGucci” O. Williams and Selena Johnson, Lateshia Pearson and Marie Hamilton-Abston. The cast included Pearson, Williams, Johnson, Hamilton-Abston, Tambra Cheri, Aikisha Holly-Colon and Latrice Rogers. Where to watch: Hulu, Discovery Plus, The Roku Channel, Max, YouTube, OWN Go, Prime Video, Philo

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 14 cast (Bravo) “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 14 No friend group nor romantic relationship was safe in Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Dynamics changed and friends fell off, a situation Rachel Fuda said she was not expecting as she stepped into her sophomore year of “RHONJ.” By the end of it, Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice became more distant than ever before. The full case included Gorga, Fuda, Giudice, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler returned as friends of the show. Where to watch: Peacock

“The Later Daters” (Netflix) One of the most exciting new shows on the block this year was Michelle Obama’s reality dating series for the silver-year-lovers, “The Later Daters.” The series served as a refreshing look at what it’s like for middle-agers to find love by their own standards and it made for a hilarious, exhilarating and fun watch for viewers. The full cast included Anise, Suzanne, Nate, Pam, Lori, Greg, all of whom were coached by Logan Ury. Where to watch: Netflix

Cynthia and Jerrod Carmichael in “The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” (Max) “Jerrod Carmichael Show” Season 1 Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael has always been one to delve deep into and broadcast the darkest parts of his life, but fans got an even closer look with his HBO series “Jerrod Carmichael Show.” From addressing what he believes to be a “sex addiction,” serial cheating on his partner and his estranged relationship with his mother, the series left people waiting to see what else Carmichael would be radically honest about next. Where to watch: Max

“Survivor Season” Season 47 (CBS) “Survivor” Season 47 After 47 seasons, “Survivor” only gets better and better. The action and drama went down on an island in Fiji. A highlight of the show this season was that it brought back the “Survivor” auction. The finalists were runner-up Sam Phalen and Sue Smey, with Teeny Chirichillo taking fourth place. Ultimately, Rachel LaMont crowned as the season’s champ in a 7-1-0 vote, taking home the $1 million cash prize.

“Selling Sunset” Season 8 (Netflix) “Selling Sunset” Season 8 What’s selling homes if there’s no drama? Just like its previous seasons, “Selling Sunset” brought as much excitement, juicy shade and false statement about owning a western community nestled in California’s San Bernardino County. The cast included Crishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and Vanessa Villela. Where to watch: Netflix

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple on “The Golden Bachelorette” (Disney/Christopher Willard) “The Golden Bachelorette” Season 1 This year, the long-running reality series finally featured its very first “The Golden Bachelorette,” Joan Vassos, who tried it out with 24 senior men in their late 50s and 60s after her husband of 32 years died several years ago. By the end of it, Chock Chapple won Vassos’ heart. Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, YouTube TV, Prime Video, fuboTV, Apple TV, Sling TV, Fandango at Home