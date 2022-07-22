‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Starring Andrew Lincoln Now 6-Episode TV Series Also Starring Danai Gurira

AMC’s previously announced “Walking Dead” movie centered on Rick Grimes has been turned into a 6-episode streaming series for AMC+ that will also star Danai Gurira.

Lincoln and Gurira joined Chief Content Officer of “The Walking Dead” universe Scott Gimple for a surprise announcement during the “Walking Dead” Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. During the panel, Lincoln expressed his excitement to return and “get his boots back on.”

“Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing ‘The Walking Dead’ fans something truly special is just glorious,” Gurira said in a statement. “I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”

According to AMC, Lincoln and Gurira have been “actively involved in conceiving the creative and the continuation of their characters’ story” for the series.

Per the series synopsis, the spinoff “presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

“This is a moment fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ have been waiting for since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in season nine, and Michonne journeyed away on a quest to find him the following season,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks said in a statement. “What a great surprise for the fans at this final Comic-Con for the series that launched this universe and made television history. We couldn’t be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories of so many iconic and fan-favorite TWD characters.”