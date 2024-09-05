‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Sets World Premiere at AFI Fest

The stop-motion animated feature comes from directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham

Wallace & Gromit_ Vengeance Most Fowl
"Wallace & Gromit_ Vengeance Most Fowl" (Credit: Netflix/Aardman)

Aardman’s “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” the upcoming stop-motion animated feature that will debut on Netflix this winter, set its world premiere for the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. The film will screen Oct. 27, the closing day of the festival, at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre. In the words of Wallace: cracking!

In “Vengeance Most Fowl,” the first feature-length Wallace and Gromit outing in almost 20 years, inventor Wallace (now voiced by Ben Whitehead) and his silent dog Gromit are dealing with a “smart gnome” with a mind of its own that Wallace has invented, voiced by Reece Shearsmith. But masterminding the chaos is none other than Feathers McGraw, the immortal antagonist from the Oscar-winning short “The Wrong Trousers” from 1993. (McGraw is an evil penguin who disguised himself as a rooster, with the help of a red rubber glove.) It will fall to Gromit to untangle the conspiracy and save his master.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Read Next
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Director Sam Fell on How Technology Helped the Sequel 23 Years in the Making

“We are delighted that our film will have its world premiere at AFI Fest in L.A.’s iconic Chinese Theatre,” Park and Crossingham said in a statement. “Years in the making, ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ is an epic adventure that brings together everything people love most about Aardman, from stop motion craft, to character and story, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what antics our favorite duo have been up to!”

Hannah Minghella, head of feature animation and family film at Netflix, added, “I’m thrilled that ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ will have its world premiere at the esteemed AFI Fest, where we previously premiered Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ in the U.S. We know audiences and fans will be excited to see what directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham have in store for the next grand adventure of Aardman’s beloved and award-winning duo.”

Passes to this year’s festival are available here.

Wallace and Gromit
Read Next
Netflix and Aardman’s ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Clip Reveals Wallace’s Latest Invention | Video

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.