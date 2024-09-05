‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Sets World Premiere at AFI Fest

Aardman’s “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” the upcoming stop-motion animated feature that will debut on Netflix this winter, set its world premiere for the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. The film will screen Oct. 27, the closing day of the festival, at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre. In the words of Wallace: cracking!

In “Vengeance Most Fowl,” the first feature-length Wallace and Gromit outing in almost 20 years, inventor Wallace (now voiced by Ben Whitehead) and his silent dog Gromit are dealing with a “smart gnome” with a mind of its own that Wallace has invented, voiced by Reece Shearsmith. But masterminding the chaos is none other than Feathers McGraw, the immortal antagonist from the Oscar-winning short “The Wrong Trousers” from 1993. (McGraw is an evil penguin who disguised himself as a rooster, with the help of a red rubber glove.) It will fall to Gromit to untangle the conspiracy and save his master.

“We are delighted that our film will have its world premiere at AFI Fest in L.A.’s iconic Chinese Theatre,” Park and Crossingham said in a statement. “Years in the making, ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ is an epic adventure that brings together everything people love most about Aardman, from stop motion craft, to character and story, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what antics our favorite duo have been up to!”

Hannah Minghella, head of feature animation and family film at Netflix, added, “I’m thrilled that ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ will have its world premiere at the esteemed AFI Fest, where we previously premiered Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ in the U.S. We know audiences and fans will be excited to see what directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham have in store for the next grand adventure of Aardman’s beloved and award-winning duo.”

