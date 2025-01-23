Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment President David Haddad to Exit After 12 Years

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad is set to exit after 12 years, TheWrap has learned.

WBD Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette shared the news in a staff memo on Thursday. Haddad will stay with the company for the next three months as he assists in finding his replacement.

“On behalf of David Zaslav and all of us at WBD, I want to express my deepest gratitude to David for his phenomenal work and passion during his time here. With the support and incredible efforts of this whole team, David has led WB Games to numerous accomplishments over the years, both creatively and commercially,” Perrette wrote. “His vision, talent and passion have helped build one of the most successful and admired gaming companies in the industry and navigated some of the biggest changes and challenges as well.”

In the exit announcement, Haddad was praised for helping lead multiple billion-dollar games and franchises, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Game of Thrones

Conquest, Golf Clash and Mortal Kombat.

“I am so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together at Warner Bros. Games during my time with the company,” Haddad said in his own statement. “It has been an absolute pleasure working on and building our iconic gaming franchises, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this talented team’s future endeavors. I look forward to working on the next chapter of my career and will always be grateful for my time with Warner Bros. Games.”

Warner Bros. Discovery will hold a town hall to discuss the global games department’s next steps.

Furthermore, Variety reports there is no indication WBD will be selling the gaming division anytime soon.