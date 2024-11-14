Washington Post Promotes Liz Seymour to Managing Editor

The Washington Post named longtime staffer Liz Seymour as its newest managing editor on Thursday. Seymour, who has been with the paper for 25 years, will get bumped up from her current role as executive features editor to managing editor, a title three other WaPo employees have.

“No one is a fiercer advocate for Post journalism than Liz,” Executive Editor Matt Murray said in a note to employees. “We all know Liz as a steady, compassionate, tough, thoughtful and experienced leader, who, at any given moment, seamlessly and coolly balances at least 20 different crises and situations, many of which are never visible to most of us but all of which call for sensitivity, care, high standards and her blend of judgment, firmness and compassion.”

Before Thursday, Seymour had been focused on overseeing arts, entertainment, culture and lifestyle coverage at the paper. She has a Bachelor’s degree from Smith College and earned her journalism Master’s degree from Columbia University.

“The formidable Washington Post newsroom is unlike any other I’ve experienced,” Seymour said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to contribute to and lead its excellence in journalism, and I plan to continue that commitment in this new role.”

The three other managing editors on the WaPo masthead are Krissah Thompson, Scott Vance and Matea Gold.

Seymour’s promotion comes after the paper was thrown into turmoil last month after owner Jeff Bezos thwarted the editorial page’s move to endorse Kamala Harris for president — a move that led to several editorial employees stepping down.