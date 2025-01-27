‘Watson’ Episode Release Schedule: When Is It Streaming?

Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson in the new CBS series “Watson.” Yes, that Watson, half of the legendary crime-solving duo with Sherlock Holmes.

The new procedural begins after the death of Sherlock at Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland the hands of his evil archnemesis, Moriarty. Watson receives a head wound in trying to save Sherlock from a watery death.

The action begins six months later as Watson sets up a new state of the art clinic with the money Holmes left him. He has hired a team of specialists who will help him solve the most baffling medical cases. But, since he is still recovering from a traumatic head injury, he also has to figure out his own health issues.

When does “Watson” premiere?

“Watson” premieres on Sunday, Jan. 26 after the AFC Championship Game concludes. The show then premieres in its regular time slot on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Where are new episodes streaming?

New episodes stream on Paramount+ the day after they air on CBS.

The episode release schedule for “Watson” so far:

While we don’t yet have titles all of Season 7, check out the episode release schedule so far.

• Episode 1: “Pilot,” Sunday, Jan. 26, approximately 10 p.m. Start time depends on when the AFC Championship Game ends.

• Episode 2: “Redcoat” — Sunday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m.

Who is in the “Watson” cast?

Besides Morris Chestnut, the series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann and Rochelle Aytes.

The series comes from Craig Sweeny, who previously worked on the CBS series “Elementary,” which starred Jonny Lee Miller as the famous detective and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson.

Watch the “Watson” trailer