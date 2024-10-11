Where to Watch ‘We Live in Time’: Is Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s Viral Movie Streaming?

Yes, it’ll probably make you cry

We Live in Time
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in "We Live in Time" (A24)

It’s been nearly 20 years since John Crowley directed Andrew Garfield in “Boy A,” one of the actor’s first films, and now, they’re together again with “We Live in Time.”

Crowley’s latest film tells the love story of Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), who meet when she accidentally runs him over with her car. The two quickly fall in love, and viewers get to see their life together over the course of 10 years.

Along the way, they encounter plenty of life hurdles, including cancer. Yes, “We Live in Time” is set to be a tearjerker.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the release date?

“We Live in Time” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, October 11.

We Live in Time
Read Next
'We Live in Time' Review: Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Make a Perfect Movie Couple

Is it streaming?

It is not, but it will be eventually. When it does, it’ll likely head over to Max, thanks to a multi-year deal reached between the streamer and A24 at the end of 2023. We don’t know when that’ll be just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

What is “We Live in Time” about?

“We Live in Time” is a love story between Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield).

Per the official synopsis, they “are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”

Watch the trailer

We Live in Time
Read Next
Florence Pugh Says Viral ‘We Live in Time’ Horse Face Meme Shot Wasn’t Approved

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.