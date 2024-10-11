Where to Watch ‘We Live in Time’: Is Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s Viral Movie Streaming?

It’s been nearly 20 years since John Crowley directed Andrew Garfield in “Boy A,” one of the actor’s first films, and now, they’re together again with “We Live in Time.”

Crowley’s latest film tells the love story of Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), who meet when she accidentally runs him over with her car. The two quickly fall in love, and viewers get to see their life together over the course of 10 years.

Along the way, they encounter plenty of life hurdles, including cancer. Yes, “We Live in Time” is set to be a tearjerker.

Here’s everything you need to know.

“We Live in Time” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, October 11.

Is it streaming?

It is not, but it will be eventually. When it does, it’ll likely head over to Max, thanks to a multi-year deal reached between the streamer and A24 at the end of 2023. We don’t know when that’ll be just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

What is “We Live in Time” about?

“We Live in Time” is a love story between Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield).

Per the official synopsis, they “are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”

