‘We Live in Time’: Everything We Know About Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s A24 Movie

What happens when a former Black Widow and a former Spider-Man come together on screen? Obviously, they fall in love.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield flaunt their dramatic chops in the new A24 movie “We Live in Time.”

Directed by John Crowley, who worked with Garfield on “Boy A” and who last directed “The Goldfinch,” the adaptation of the beloved Donna Tartt bestseller, the film comes from A24, the same studio that dominated the Oscars earlier this year with “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Here’s everything we know about “We Live in Time” so far.

When does “We Live in Time” come out?

The film will make its world debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, but it will open in theaters on October 6.

Is “We Live in Time” in theaters or streaming?

This is an exclusively theatrical release, so “We Live in Time” will be in theaters. Eventually it’ll be streaming on Max thanks to the streamer’s deal with A24.

What is the movie about?

“We Live in Time” tracks the relationship between Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), which seemingly begins when she hits him with her car. Don’t worry, it’s not intentional, and she promptly takes him to the hospital (and stays with him).

They quickly fall in love and eventually have a daughter, but life isn’t without its tragedies. It seems Almut gets cancer, and the family has to grapple with it together.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. It released back in July. You can watch it below.

Who stars in “We Live in Time”?

In addition to Pugh and Garfield, the film stars Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, Heather Craney and Kara Lynch.

Did Florence Pugh really shave her head for this movie?

She did. The buzzcut that debuted at the 2023 Met Gala was for her role in “We Live in Time.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh recalled a conversation with the film’s director about wearing a wig. “I just stopped him mid-sentence and I was like, ‘John, no one can play a character like this in a movie like this and not do the thing that is needed to be done,’” she said. “And if you don’t want to do it, I believe that you shouldn’t be doing a story like this.”

Is “We Live in Time” based on a book?

It is not. The film is an original story from screenwriter Nick Payne.

Is “We Live in Time” Rated R?

Yes, the film is rated R for language, sexuality and nudity.