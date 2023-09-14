After announcing late Wednesday afternoon that “Real Time” will start producing new episodes without writers amid the ongoing strike, Bill Maher received harsh criticism not only from members of the the Writers Guild of America and their supporters, but also from the guild itself.

WGA West, which Maher belongs to, said in a statement that the decision to resume the show “while his guild is on strike” is “disappointing,” and urged him to “honor more than the ‘spirit of the strike,’” referencing a quote from Maher’s announcement earlier Wednesday.

Maher, the guild statement continued, “is obligated to follow the strike rules and not perform any writing service.” And confirming the guild intends to picket the show, WGA added “It is difficult to imagine how @RealTimers can go forward without a violation of WGA strike rules taking place.”

Bill Maher’s decision to go back on the air while his Guild is on strike is disappointing. If he goes forward with his plan, he needs to honor more than “the spirit of the strike.” #WGAstrike 1/3 — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 14, 2023

It is difficult to imagine how @RealTimers can go forward without a violation of WGA strike rules taking place. WGA will be picketing this show. #WGAstrike #WGAstrong #1u 3/3 — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 14, 2023

Maher announced the decision to bring the show back in a statement posted to the social media site formerly known as Twitter, saying in part, “I will honor the spirit of the strike by not doing a monologue, desk piece, New Rules or editorial.”

Maher’s decision to resume production of “Real Time” comes a day after Drew Barrymore waded into a similar wave of criticism by restarting her own talk show. But Maher had already courted criticism from fellow guild members last week, after he derided the strike during his podcast, “Club Random.” Among other things, Maher called the WGA’s demands “kooky,” and said striking writers “kind of believe that you’re owed a living as a writer, and you’re not.”

Naturally, it wasn’t just the guild who called Maher out on Wednesday, but also guild members, among others.

Some compared him with Barrymore, with the running theme being that the actress is a far more sympathetic figure:

Drew surprised and disappointed me with her decision to bring her show back sans writers. But this seems par for the course for Maher. https://t.co/tiGowAP7Nk — dylan #SAGAFTRAstrong (@DylanTweetin) September 14, 2023

For every surprising Drew Barrymore is an equal but opposite unsurprising Bill Maher https://t.co/iWLxIv34CQ — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) September 14, 2023

Others said it was par for the course for the comedian.

Not surprised. His entire career, Bill Maher has made his most boneheaded decisions when he's bored and/or inconvenienced by people he can't bully. https://t.co/49BOGqKWrP — Dan Fritschie (@FritschieComic) September 14, 2023

And a lot of WGA members weighed in…

I know we're not supposed to be working during the strike but I couldn't resist giving this a quick edit pass https://t.co/6Or7sITHto pic.twitter.com/xjiWYGBRku — Harry Wood (@harrymwood) September 14, 2023

There are 5 other late night hosts doing a pro-bono podcast to benefit people as long as this goes…



…but sure, go back and take your own paycheck while the people who make your show “good” are out on the picket lines. https://t.co/6JpQZnLx3d — Jason Hellerman (@JasonHellerman) September 14, 2023

I truly take no pleasure in this. As the lot coordinator at TV City where you film I promise we will keep the picket lines robust and constant. Bringing your show back only helps to prolong the strike and hurts everyone. #WGAStrong https://t.co/rG3zrSQII2 — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) September 14, 2023

I guess Lakers' floor seats will turn you into a scab. https://t.co/YFpvq3XltR pic.twitter.com/oJl2tE3rjQ — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) September 14, 2023

Well this sucks but glass half full I’m looking forward to the Battle of the Bills as TV City lot coordinator Bill Wolloff (@flying_lobster) pickets the fuck outta this chucklehead. https://t.co/f9OsA2wf05 — angelina burnett (@wgangelinab) September 14, 2023

Aren’t you a writer for your show? And in the WGA? So technically a scabbing ass b**t*h? https://t.co/uBqD9dOzx8 — Caroline “WGA Captain on Strike” Renard (@carolinerenard_) September 14, 2023

Bill will be working off material prepared for his show.



Bill will be writing while his writers are on strike.



Bill will be a scab.



(Bill is already a dick, but at least being a dick was a good career move for him. Unlike being a scab.)#WGAStrong #strike https://t.co/wULIxaZHco — (((Drew Z. Greenberg))) (@DrewZachary) September 14, 2023

Plenty of people shared Norm Macdonald’s blistering assessment of Maher — for instance:

“Like, maybe the unfunniest person I’ve encountered that’s called a comedian.”

—Norm Macdonald on Bill Maher https://t.co/SewUWQpZmT pic.twitter.com/9vrb6ayx0T — Aaron Burch (@Aaron__Burch) September 14, 2023

And even Stephen King trashed the decision.

This is exactly how strikes are broken. https://t.co/8NQwyfy5Cg — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2023

