What Time Are the 2025 Oscar Nominations?

After an initial postponement of this year’s Oscar nominations announcement the time has come. But you may have to get up pretty early to watch them live, depending on where you live.

This Thursday, “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang and “Saturday Night” star Rachel Sennott will reveal who was nominated for an Academy Award for their work in film last year. The actual awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Here are all the details.

What time are the nominations being revealed?

The 2025 Oscar nominations will be revealed on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Exact timing varies depending on which time zone you’re in, so here’s how it breaks down:

West Coast: 5:30 a.m. PT

5:30 a.m. PT East Coast: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Midwest: 9:30 p.m. CT

9:30 p.m. CT Mountain Time: 1:30 p.m. GMT

Where can I watch the announcement?

The good news for those forced to be early risers is that you don’t actually have to leave your bed to watch the nominations if you don’t want to. You can stream the announcement live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s social media pages (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook).

Who will be nominated?

It’s hard to say with 100% certainty, but TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond does have his predictions.