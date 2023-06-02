Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2023

It’s last call for a number of films and TV shows leaving Netflix in June. Director Frank Darabont’s underrated Stephen King adaptation “The Mist” exits on June 21, while the end of the month brings the exits of “Jerry Maguire,” “Puss in Boots,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” a pair of “Resident Evil” movies and Brad Pitt’s pretty-OK zombie actioner “World War Z.”

Also departing on June 30 is the first two seasons of “Chappelle’s Show.”

All-in-all, however, it’s not a robust list so rest easy knowing an exodus isn’t coming to Netflix. This month at least.

Here’s everything leaving Netflix in June 2023.

Leaving June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving June 16

The Darkness

Leaving June 19

Philomena

Leaving June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 21

The Mist

Leaving June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30

Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z