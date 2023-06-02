Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2023

It’s last call for a number of films and TV shows leaving Netflix in June. Director Frank Darabont’s underrated Stephen King adaptation “The Mist” exits on June 21, while the end of the month brings the exits of “Jerry Maguire,” “Puss in Boots,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” a pair of “Resident Evil” movies and Brad Pitt’s pretty-OK zombie actioner “World War Z.”
Also departing on June 30 is the first two seasons of “Chappelle’s Show.”
All-in-all, however, it’s not a robust list so rest easy knowing an exodus isn’t coming to Netflix. This month at least.
Here’s everything leaving Netflix in June 2023.
Leaving June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
The DUFF
Leaving June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
Leaving June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving June 16
The Darkness
Leaving June 19
Philomena
Leaving June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 21
The Mist
Leaving June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving June 30
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z
The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now