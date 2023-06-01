If you’re wondering what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June, the answer is a lot. The streamer has a solid slate of movies heading into summer 2023. From the first two “Creed” films to “Love, Rosie,” “Yours, Mine & Ours” and other clever romantic comedies, the streamer has a range of options for viewers with different tastes. Newer theatrical releases arriving on the streamer in June include “TÁR,” “Armageddon Time,” and “M3GAN.”

TV premieres to look forward to include Boots Riley’s “I’m A Virgo” and the fourth and final season of John Krasinski’s “Jack Ryan.” “Crazy Rich Asians” arrives early in June, followed by “Interstellar” for all Christopher Nolan and Matthew McConaughey lovers. Even though “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” doesn’t release in theaters until November, all four “Hunger Games” films land on Prime Video this June. Perfect timing — maybe even with a reread of Suzanne Collins’ book series — to prepare for the prequel film starring Rachel Zegler.

Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2023, followed by what’s new on Freevee this month.

June 1

All the Queen’s Men S1 (2021)

Barnaby Jones S1-8 (1973)

Bull S1-6 (2017)

Charmed S1-8 (1999)

Evening Shade S1-4 (1991)

Everybody Hates Chris S1-4 (2006)

Happy Days S1-3 (1974)

Laverne & Shirley S1-4 (1976)

Mannix S1-7 (1967)

MasterChef Mexico All Stars (2023)

Mork & Mindy S1-2 (1978)

Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

Survivor S17-25 (2008)

The Brady Bunch S1-5 (1970)

The Neighborhood S1-4 (2019)

Webster S1-4 (1984)

Wings S1-8 (1990)

1984 (1985)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

2 Days in New York (2012)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Woman Possessed (1958)

Above the Rim (1994)

Arrival (2016)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Baby Boy (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bananas (1972)

Billy Madison (1995)

Black Dynamite (1980)

Blankman (1994)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Boyz N the Hood (1991)

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)

Brokeback Mountain (2004)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code of Silence (1985)

Concussion (2015)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Dangerous Exile (1958)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Eraser (1996)

Exodus (1960)

Flawless (1999)

Getting Even With Dad (1994)

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)

Glory (1990)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Green Zone (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Happy Anniversary (1959)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He Who Must Die (1958)

Henry V (1989)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Hot Cars (1956)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Hot Rod Gang (1958)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Huk! (1956)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)

In My Country (2005)

In Time (2011)

Intersection (1994)

It’s a Pleasure (1945)

Jungle Heat (1957)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Lady of Vengeance (1957)

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Women (1949)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Lost Lagoon (1958)

Love, Rosie (2014)

MacArthur (1977)

Machete (2010)

Man in the Net (1959)

Megamind (2010)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mirai (2018)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Escape (1994)

Notorious (2009)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

One Way Out (1987)

Open Range (2003)

Over the Top (1987)

Pariah (2011)

Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (1980)

Philadelphia (1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rent (2005)

Repo Men (2010)

Riders to the Stars (1954)

River’s Edge (1987)

Robocop (1987)

Run for the Sun (1956)

Saved! (2004)

School Daze (1988)

Sea Fury (1959)

Self/less (2015)

Shadow of Suspicion (1944)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

She Hate Me (2004)

Shoot First (1953)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Â Sliver (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

South Central (1992)

Stargate (1994)

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Switchback (1997)

Ten Days To Tulara (1958)

The Apartment (1960)

The Call (2020)

The Color Purple (1986)

The Danish Girl (2016)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Four Feathers (2002)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

The Gift (2001)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Longshots (2008)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Malta Story (1954)

The Missing Lady (1946)

The One That Got Away (1958)

The Rabbit Trap (1959)

The Relic (1997)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Scarf (1951)

The Spanish Gardener (1957)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Transporter (2002)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wild Wild West (1966)

The World’s End (2013)

The Young Doctors (1961)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Three Can Play That Game (2007)

Timbuktu (1959)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Too Many Crooks (1959)

Top of the World (1998)

Transamerica (2006)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Triple Deception (1957)

True Lies (1994)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Tyson (2009)

UFO (1956)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

Van Wilder 2: The Rise Of Taj (2006)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Walking Target (1960)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

You Got Served (2004)

You Have to Run Fast (1961)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

June 2

Deadloch (2023)

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (2023)

With Love S2 (2023)

An Unforgettable Year – Summer (2023)

Medellin (2023)

June 6

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Sully (2016)

TÁR (2022)

June 8

My Fault (2023)

June 9

The Lake S2 (2023)

An Unforgettable Year – Autumn (2023)

June 11

Interstellar (2014)

June 12

An Unforgettable Year – Winter (2023)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Spoiler Alert (2022)

There’s Something Wrong With the Children (2023)

June 16

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash (2023)

June 20

Armageddon Time (2022)

Selma (2015)

June 21

American Sniper (2015)

June 22

That Peter Crouch Film (2023)

June 23

I’m a Virgo (2023)

An Unforgettable Year – Spring (2023)

June 26

Project Almanac (2015)

June 27

M3GAN (2023)

The Gambler (2014)

June 30

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S4 (2023)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

What If (2014)

Everything coming to Freevee in June

June 1

A Guy Thing (2003)

American Psycho (2000)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Body of Evidence (1992)

Bolero (1984)

Bowfinger (1999)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

Crash (2004)

Date Night (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dredd (2012)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Flesh+Blood (1985)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

In & Out (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

King Solmon’s Mines (1985)

Limbo (2020)

Mac and Me (1988)

Moby Dick (1956)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

Navy Seals (1990)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Priest (2011)

Red Corner (1997)

Red Tails (2012)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Spy (2015)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Help (2011)

The Hours (2002)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Love Punch (2013)

The Party (1968)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Turbo (2013)

UHF (1989)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

West Side Story (1961)

June 9

Tribunal Justice (2023)

June 27

Inglorious Basterds (2009)