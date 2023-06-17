As we creep towards summer, Netflix has a hot new list of fresh content, including the final season of “Never Have I Ever,” the sophomore season of ‘Human Resources” and the highly anticipated sixth season of “Black Mirror.”

Kicking off the start of the month on mega streamer are lots of family-friendly goodies like both “Nanny McPhee” and “Nanny McPhee Returns,” “Kicking and Screaming,” “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” and the “Angry Birds Movie.” But the adults won’t be left out of the conversation, as more mature flicks and series like “Jarhead,” “Funny People” and “We’re the Millers” are also hitting the platform this month.

And it wouldn’t be Netflix without its originals. “Take Care of Maya,” “Extraction 2” and the Sarah Snook-led “Run Rabit Run” will land on the site in June. And even if this isn’t enough to get you watching, Netflix will be streaming its Tudum festival on Saturday, June 17, and during the event the company will give attendees a preview of its upcoming series and films.

In the meantime though, there’s everything coming to Netflix in June.

Available June 1

“A Beautiful Life” (Netflix Original)

“A Long Way to Come Home”

“About Last Night”

“ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks”

“Bruce Almighty”

“Dear John”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Dune”

“End of Days”

“Forever My Girl”

“Funny People”

“Groundhog Day”

“Hanna”

“Hook”

“How High”

“Jarhead”

“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

“Kicking & Screaming”

“Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising” – Season One

“Magic Mike”

“Mean Girls”

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

“Muster Dogs” – Season One

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee Returns

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Spider-Man Trilogy”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Stuart Little

“Stuart Little 2”

“Surf’s Up”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Choice”

“The Courier”

“The Days”

“The Five-Year Engagement”

“The Flash” – Season 9

“The Italian Job”

“The Kingdom”

“The Mick” – Seasons One and two

“The Ring”

“To Leslie”

“Unleashed”

“We’re the Millers”

Available June 2

“It’s Me Against You”

“Manifest” – Season 4, Part 2

“Missed Connections”

“Passport”

“Rich in Love 2”

“Scoop” – Season One

“Valeria – Season 3

“Vortex” – Season One

Available June 4

“Amazing Grace”

Available June 5

“Barracuda Queens” Season One

“Ben 10” Seasons One, two, three and four

“Living”

“Stronger”

Available June 6

“My Little Pony: Make Your Mark”

“Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust”

Available June 7

“Arnold” (Netflix Original)

“Love is Blind: Brazil”

Available June 8

“Never Have I Ever – Season 4

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo

Srimannarayana

Tour de France: Unchained – Season One

“To Love is to Grow”

“A Lot Like Love”

“The Playing Card Killer/Baraja: La Firma Del Asesino”

“Bloodhounds” – Season One

“Human Resources” – Season 2

Tex Mex Motors” – Season One

“The Wonder Weeks”

“This World Can’t Tear Me Down” – Season One

“You Do You”

Available June 12

“Dunkirk”

“Tom and Jerry Tales – Seasons One, two

Available June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Available June 14

“Forged in Fire” – Season 8

“Married at First Sight” – Season 13

“Our Planet II”

“The Surrogacy – Season 1

“When Missing Turns to Murder – Season One

Available June 15

“Black Mirror” – Season 6

“Cold Case Files” – Season 2

“The Bad Family/La mala familiar

Available June 16

“47 Ronin”

“Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King”

“Extraction 2” (Netflix Original)

“Obara’M”

“Para Betina Pengikut Iblis”

“Race”

“The Village” (Netflix Original)

“Unbroken”

Available June 17

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Season 19

Netflix’s Tudum festival

“King the Land” – Season One

“See You in My 19th Life”

“Suits” – multiple seasons

Available June 19

“My Little Pony: The Movie”

“Not Quite Narwhal” – Season One

“Take Care of Maya” (Netflix Original)

Available June 20

“85 South Ghetto Legends” (Netflix Original)

“Bunk’d” – Season 6

Available June 21

“90ML”

“Break Point” – Part 2 (Netflix Original)

“Madre de alquiler – Season 1

“Namo Venkatesa”

“The UnXplained with William Shatner” – Season 2

Available June 22

“Glamorous” – Season One (Netflix Original)

“Let’s Get Divorced” – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

“Skull Island” – Season One (Netflix Original)

“Sleeping Dog” – Season One

Available June 23

“Catching Killers” – Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper”

“iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (Netflix Original)

“King of Clones”

“Make Me Believe” (Netflix Original)

“On the Line: The Richard Williams Story”

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – Part 3 (Netflix Original)

“The Perfect Find” (Netflix Original)

“Through My Window: Across the Sea (Netflix Original)

Available June 26

“The Imitation Game”

Available June 27

“The Price of Glory”

Available June 28

“Delete” – Season One (Netflix Original)

“Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate” (Netflix Original)

“Hoarders” – Season 13

“Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators” (Netflix Original)

“Run Rabit Run” (Netflix Original)

Available June 29

“Lust Stories 2” (Netflix Original)

“Ōoku: The Inner Chambers” (Season 1) (Netflix Original)

“The Witcher” – Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Available June 30