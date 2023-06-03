It’s a new month, and Hulu subscribers are getting a slew of new movies and TV shows to enjoy.

June 1 is jam-packed with more than 30 titles that have landed on the streamer, including the seventh and final season of Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar,” the Jack Nicholson-led film “Hoffa,” Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” and the entire “Twilight” franchise.

Mixing in a little of the old with new come goodies from 2023, like “Flamin’ Hot,” which tells the story of Mexican migrant Richard Montanez who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor at Frito Lay. The film lands on Hulu June 9.

Ending June with a bang will the be second season of “The Bear,” (June 22), Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” (June 27) and the sixth and final season of “Grown-ish.”

Here’s everything you can expect to hit Hulu this June.

Available June 1:

“One Piece”: Episodes 382 to 457 (Dubbed)

“Queen Sugar” — Seventh and final season

“Vida” — Third and final season

“3:10 to Yuma” (2007)

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” (2011)

“Attack The Block” (2011)

“Best Night Ever” (2013)

“Bewitched” “(2005

“Borat” (2006)

“Brigsby Bear” (2017)

“The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy” (2000)

“Bronson” (2008)

“Brother” (2001)

“Carnage” (2011)

“Celeste and Jesse Forever” (2012)

“Center Stage” (2000)

“Center Stage: Turn It Up” (2008)

“Chasing Mavericks” (2011)

“The Comebacks” (2006)

“The Cookout” (2004)

“The Day After Tomorrow” (2004)

“The Day The Earth Stood Still” (2008)

“Delivery Man” (2013)

“Diary Of A Mad Black Woman” (2005)

“Due Date” (2010)

“Freddy Got Fingered” (2001)

“From Paris with Love” (2010)

“The Girl Next Door” (2004)

“The Good Shepherd” (2006)

“Goon” (2011)

“The Goonies” (1985)

“Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“Grown Ups” (2010)

“Grown Ups 2” (2013)

“Hall Pass” (2011)

“Hoffa” 1992

“Idiocracy” (2006)

“The International” (2009)

“Knight And Day” (2010)

“Life Before Her Eyes” (2007)

“The Little Hours” (2017)

“Man On Wire” (2008)

“The Marine” (2006)

“The Marine 2” (2009)

“Monster House” (2006)

“The Monuments Men” (2014)

“Mr. Deeds” (2002)

“Mr. Nobody” (2009)

“The Newton Boys” (1998)

“Notorious” (2009)

“One Hour Photo” (2002)

“The Oxford Murders” (2008)

“Pompeii” (2014)

“Predators” (2010)

“The Quarry” (2020)

“The Right Kind Of Wrong” (2013)

“The Ringer” (2005)

“Rio” (2011)

“Role Models” (2008)

“Semi-Pro” (2008)

“Slackers” (2002)

“The Sorcerer And The White Snake” (2011)

“Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron” (2002)

“St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

“This Means War” (2010)

“Three Identical Strangers” (2018)

“Tim’s Vermeer” (2014)

“Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil” (2010)

“Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie” (1997)

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009)

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010)

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail” (2009)

“The Upside” (2017)

“Vice” (2018)

“What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012)

Available June 2

“Searching for Soul Food” — Season One

“Christmas with the Campbells” (2022)

“The Devil Conspiracy” (2022)

“Rubikon” (2022)

Available June 3

“Baby Ruby” (2022)

“Keanu” (2016)

Available June 5

“The Age of Influence” — Season One

Available June 6

“Crime Scene Kitchen” — Season 2 premiere

“Cruel Summer” Season 2 premiere

“Stars on Mars” — Series premiere

“The Secret Garden” (2020)

Available June 7

“Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs” — Season One

“Somewhere Boy” Season One

Available June 8

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 16 Premiere

“The Amazing Maurice” (2022)

Available June 9

“Flamin’ Hot” (2023)

Available June 10

“Dune” (2021)

Available June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

Available June 13

“Hazlo Como Hombre” (2017)

“The Little Alien” (2022)

Available June 14

FX’s “The Full Monty” — Season One

“Dragons: The Nine Realms” Season 6

“Jagged Mind” (2023)

“The Wonder Years” Season 2 premiere

“6 Days” (2017)

“All Good Things” (2010)

“Drinking Buddies” (2013)

“Nature Calls” (2012)

“Please Stand By” (2017)

Available June 16

“The Apology” (2022)

“Chevalier” (2023)

“Ender’s Game” (2023)

“Maybe I Do” (2023)

Available June 22

“The Bear” — Season 2

“Trigun Stampede” — Season One (Dubbed)

Available June 23

“By the Grace of the Gods” — Season 2 (Dubbed)

“Infinity Pool” (2023)

“Wildflower” (2022)

Available June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

Available June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream

“Barbarian” (2022)

Available June 27

“The Bachelorette” — Season 20 premiere

“Claim to Fame” — Season 2 premiere

Available June 28

“Guns Akimbo” (2020)

Available June 29

“Secret Chef” — Season One