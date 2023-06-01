An HBO home-court advantage helped “White House Plumbers” and other shows on Max, but Apple TV+ comedies also connected with viewers

It’s understandable, considering the critically-acclaimed and easily-quotable HBO series just had its swan song last Sunday.

Fortunately, if you’ve found yourself looking out at the Hudson River (or whatever the closest body of water to you is), contemplating what you’ll watch next, here’s something for you: a look at the 10 shows other U.S. “Succession” fans have been gravitating towards, according to Whip Media data from its TV Time app, a TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million registered users. These might pique your interest as a viewer — and more importantly, give you insight into how streamers can effectively cross-promote shows when they have a hit.

The most popular series among “Succession” fans lately has been “White House Plumbers,” the Nixon-era satirical drama starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Since debuting on Max on May 1, “Succession” fans have been more likely to watch this miniseries than any other show, according to Whip Media’s Affinity Rankings, which look at the titles viewers watch immediately after watching a specific show (in this case, “Succession). Whip Media’s rankings are based on viewership data compiled over the last two months.

Shows “Succession” fans also watch (Whip Media)

The silver medal goes to another Max series, “The Other Two,” which recently came back for its third season. The comedy follows Drew Tarver and Helene Yorke as “the other two” siblings who are grappling with their 13-year-old brother rocketing to internet fame.

Overall, Max accounted for three of the top 10 shows “Succession” fans have been watching, and that makes a lot of sense, considering viewers are already on the app or watching HBO when an episode ends. Call it the streaming equivalent of home-court advantage. (“Love & Death,” Max’s new crime miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, was the seventh-most watched show among “Succession” fans over the last 60 days.)

Interestingly, though, Apple TV+ tied Max with three shows cracking the top 10: “Platonic,” the new Seth Rogen-Rose Byrne comedy series, another comedy in “The Big Door Prize,” and comedy-musical series “Schmigadoon!”

You’re probably noticing a bit of a trend here, too: “Succession” fans have been watching a lot of comedies. That held true with “Dave,” the FXX series starring Little Dicky aka Dave Burd. The show came back in April for a 10-episode season that concluded Wednesday.

Another pair of comedies landed in the final two spots. “The Great,” Hulu’s historical comedy-drama starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, is the ninth most popular show among “Succession” fans, while “Party Down,” which recently came back for a third season more than a decade after its second season wrapped up, on Starz rounded out the top 10.

Maybe one of these shows will help fill the void, now that the Roys have left the building.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.