Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes After the Holidays

The hosts of “The View” have officially gone home for the holidays — well, maybe not home, but they’ll fill us in on the specifics when they return — which means there are no new episodes of the ABC talk show this week. But when exactly will they return?

Each year, the hosts are given a few weeks off between seasons, which is usually in the summer, and then a few weeks off for the holidays. This year, their final episode before the holiday break was on Friday, December 20. Now, they’re off until the new year.

That said, don’t expect them back immediately after New Year’s Day. The women actually have the whole week off, with encore broadcasts airing through January 3. That means the first new episode of the year will air on Monday, January 6.

Here are the episodes you’ll be able to catch in their usual time slot for the next few days:

Thursday, Dec. 26 – Edward Norton (actor, “A Complete Unknown”); Carol Kane (actor, “Between the Temples”) — originally broadcasted on 12/12/24

– Edward Norton (actor, “A Complete Unknown”); Carol Kane (actor, “Between the Temples”) — originally broadcasted on 12/12/24 Friday, Dec. 27 – Holiday fun with Marc Summers — originally broadcasted on 12/10/24

– Holiday fun with Marc Summers — originally broadcasted on 12/10/24 Monday, Dec. 30 – Kerry Washington (actor, “The Six Triple Eight”); Nikki Glaser (host, the 82nd Golden Globes) — originally broadcasted on 12/18/24

– Kerry Washington (actor, “The Six Triple Eight”); Nikki Glaser (host, the 82nd Golden Globes) — originally broadcasted on 12/18/24 Tuesday, Dec. 31 – “The View’s” Annual Holiday Show; Jamie Lee Curtis (actor, “The Last Showgirl”); performance from multiplatinum recording artist Jordin Sparks — originally broadcasted on 12/20/24

– “The View’s” Annual Holiday Show; Jamie Lee Curtis (actor, “The Last Showgirl”); performance from multiplatinum recording artist Jordin Sparks — originally broadcasted on 12/20/24 Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Network Pre-emption

– Network Pre-emption Thursday, Jan. 2 – Tyler Perry (director and co-writer, “The Six Triple Eight”); holiday performance from world-renowned superstars The Temptations — originally broadcasted on 12/17/24

– Tyler Perry (director and co-writer, “The Six Triple Eight”); holiday performance from world-renowned superstars The Temptations — originally broadcasted on 12/17/24 Friday, Jan. 3 – A Day of Hot Topics — originally broadcasted on 12/16/24

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.