When Is Yellowstone Season 5B on Peacock?

“Yellowstone” is back after almost two years — but how to watch it is still as confusing as ever.

The show airs on Paramount Network but streams on Peacock. Meanwhile, the rest of the series spinoffs all stream straight to Paramount+. It’s a confusing web of streaming rights for people who just want to finally watch the remainder of the final season of “Yellowstone” conveniently. The answer to when the show’s last episodes land on the streamer might not please those who want to see what happens to the Dutton’s as soon as humanly possible.

Here’s when to expect “Yellowstone” Season 5B on Peacock.

Do new “Yellowstone” episodes stream next-day on Peacock?

No. New episodes of “Yellowstone” aren’t available to stream immediately after they air on Paramount Network. If you miss the episode, you’ll have to either purchase it or pre-set a recording.

When will “Yellowstone” Season 5B be streaming on Peacock?

There isn’t a specific date for when the final episodes of “Yellowstone” will land on Peacock for streaming in full. There are a few educated guesses to take though. When Season 5A wrapped up on Jan. 1, 2023, the full half of the season landed on the streamer on May 25, 2023. So it could be five or six months before you can stream the full series on Peacock — meaning around March or April of 2025.

You can, however, watch Season 1-5A of “Yellowstone” on Peacock right now.

Where can you watch “Yellowstone” Season 5B?

Right now, there’s only one place to catch “Yellowstone” Season 5B. New episodes air on Paramount Network on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of 5B ran on CBS as well, but that was the only episode of the season to air simultaneously with Paramount Network’s debut.