How to Watch the 2025 Oscar Nominations Live

After an initial postponement of this year’s Oscar nominations announcement due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the time has come.

This Thursday, we’ll learn who was voted among the best of the best of 2024’s films. Of course, this year, the 2025 Oscar Nominees Luncheon has been canceled altogether as a result of the fires, per the AMPAS.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch the announcement live.

When are the nominations being revealed?

The 2025 Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Exact timing varies depending on which time zone you’re in, but those on each coast can watch at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET.

Can I stream the announcement?

Yes, you can! In fact, it’s almost solely happening via streaming. You can watch the announcement live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s official social media pages (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook).

It will also be available via NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, national broadcast news programs, including ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and streaming on ABCNews Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Who will be announcing the noms?

This year, “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang and “Saturday Night” star Rachel Sennott will share the duties of announcing the nominees.

Any idea who will be nominated?

As always, it’s pretty hard to predict with 100% certainty. But TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond does have his predictions.

When are the actual Oscars awarded?

The actual awards ceremony is currently scheduled for Sunday, March 2, barring any complications.