Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back once again in their iconic “Bad Boys” roles with the release of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” If you prefer to brush up on the entire action-comedy series before watching the latest addition before heading to the theaters we’re here to help.

Here’s where to stream every Bad Boys movie in the series.

Where the “Bad Boys” movies are streaming

Luckily for everyone hoping to binge the “Bad Boys” series before catching “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” all three of the previous movies are streaming in the same spot: Hulu.

Bad Boys (1995) – Hulu

Bad Boys II (2003) – Hulu

Bad Boys for Life (2020) – Hulu

Where is the spinoff TV series “L.A.’s Finest” streaming?

Did you know there’s a “Bad Boys” TV spinoff? Gabrielle Union reprised her role as the sister of Lawrence’s Marcus for “L.A.’s Finest,” a crime drama that aired its first season on Fox and its second season on Spectrum.

You can stream both seasons of “L.A.’s Finest” right now on Tubi.

When does “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” come out?

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” releases exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 7. The film picks up where the third installment left off.

What is “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” about?

Smith and Lawrence are back as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett both facing midlife crises. That’s all put on hold when they’re asked to prove the innocence of their former captain who’s being framed.

An official synopsis for the movie reads: “When their former captain is implicated in corruption, two Miami police officers have to work to clear his name.”

Watch the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” trailer