Where to Watch Beyoncé’s Christmas Day NFL Halftime Performance

Netflix will takeover Christmas Day football this year, but they have another surprise up their sleeve.

In addition to airing two NFL games for the first time, Beyoncé will perform her own halftime show live on the streamer.

The Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff the afternoon of games, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, and then the Baltimore Ravens will play the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. These mark the first football games streamed live on Netflix.

The Grammy winner will perform the halftime show in her hometown, Houston. In a teaser for her performance, the star played her song “Texas Hold ‘Em” on the banjo. Netflix has also announced that the singer will bring out guests to perform songs from her Grammy-nominated album “Cowboy Carter.”

For more on how to watch Beyoncé’s performance, keep reading.

When will Beyoncé perform?

Beyoncé will take the stage at halftime during the Ravens-Texans game. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Netflix at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Check back in around 5:30 or 6:00 p.m. ET to be certain you won’t miss her performance.

Can I stream her performance later?

Yes, you will. Netflix is releasing the “Beyoncé Bowl” as a standalone special. We don’t have an exact date that’s coming just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Watch the teaser here:

What other games will be happening today?

The Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff the afternoon of games, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. If you keep your eyes peeled, you may be able to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift during the Christmas Day game.