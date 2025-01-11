How to Watch ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’: Is Gerard Butler’s Heist Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are back in “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” for more white-knuckled heist action.

The sequel puts Big Nick back on the path of Donnie, who has managed to get embroiled in the world of international diamond theft. The two will need to team up to target the biggest diamond exchange in the world this time around while contending with the Panther mafia.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” come out?

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” opened in theaters on Friday, Jan. 10.

Is “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” streaming or in theaters?

Right now “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” is only available in theaters. Eventually it will land on a streaming platform and when that happens this space will be updated with how you can watch the heist movie from the comfort of your home.

Find “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” cast?

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” brings back both stars from the first film Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. They’re joined by Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito and Orli Shuka.

What is “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” about?

The heist sequel film picks up with Butler’s character Big Nick back on the hunt for Jackon Jr.’s Donnie who has himself caught up in the world of diamond thieves. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.”