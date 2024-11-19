First ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Trailer Brings DreamWorks’ Animated Classic to Live-Action

“How to Train Your Dragon” is getting the live-action adaptation treatment.

The 2010 DreamWorks Animated film, directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, was based on Cressida Cowell’s book series of the same name, and is getting a lavish live-action adaptation from DeBlois, who returned to write and direct, which is out on June 13, 2025. And you can watch the first teaser for the film below.

Mason Thames takes over as Hiccup, with Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick from the animated features. Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James and Ruth Codd also star. Composer John Powell also returns.

If you never saw the original movie, it follows a boy named Hiccup, whose Viking kingdom is based around fearing (and hunting) dragons. Of course, their whole worldview is challenged by the friendship that forms between Hiccup and Toothless, a black dragon that is part of the Night Fury species – the most mysterious of all dragons. Their

2025 is going to be a big year for “How to Train Your Dragon.” In addition to the live-action feature, the franchise takes center stage as one of the opening day lands at Epic Universe, Universal’s cutting-edge new theme park in Orlando, Florida. Set between the second and third movies in the animated franchise, it includes three attractions and a stage show that premiered at Universal’s Beijing park. Epic Universe is slated to open on May 22, 2025.

Since 2010, the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise has inspired three separate television series, several short films, comic books, video games, holiday specials, an ice show and much, much more. It is one of the DreamWorks Animation’s most popular franchises. And this new live-action movie will take it to an entirely different audience.

“How to Train Your Dragon” hits theaters on June 13, 2025.