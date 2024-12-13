Where to Watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’: Is the Prequel Series Streaming?

What was Dexter Morgan like before he was fully a serial killer? It’s time to find out.

Well, kind of. In “Dexter: Original Sin,” the prequel series now streaming, we meet Dexter as a teenager. He’s already got his murderous urges, so we don’t see him pre-serial killing, really. We see him learning how to kill serially…properly.

But if you’re here, you’re probably wondering where exactly you can even watch the show. Well, we’ve got that answer for you below.

When does ‘Original Sin’ premiere?

“Dexter: Original Sin” begins streaming on Friday, Dec. 13. It’ll be released on-air on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Where can I watch the ‘Dexter’ prequel?

You’ll be able to stream “Dexter: Original Sin” on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. If you’re willing to wait the extra two days, you can watch it on SHOWTIME’s linear channels on Sundays.

When do new episodes come out?

“Dexter: Original Sin” will have 10 episodes in its first season, releasing on streaming every Friday and airing on Sundays.

What is ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ about?

The prequel series follows a teenage Dexter (Patrick Gibson) “as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.”

“With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Watch the trailer