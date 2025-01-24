Where to Watch ‘Flight Risk’: Is the Mark Wahlberg Movie Streaming?

The Mel Gibson-directed thriller “Flight Risk” opens in theaters Friday. The airplane drama takes thrills to new heights as Mark Wahlberg — who partially shaved his head for the role — stars as a pilot who’s transporting an Air Marshal and her fugitive but reveals his secret agenda mid-flight.

“Flight Risk” was written by Jared Rosenberg, directed and produced by Gibson, John Davis, John Fox and Bruce Davey.

When does “Flight Risk” come out?

“Flight Risk” premieres in theaters on Friday, Jan. 24. It was originally scheduled to be released on Oct. 18, 2024

Is “Flight Risk” in theaters?

Yes, “Flight Risk” hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 24. Check out the listings below for tickets.

Will “Flight Risk” be streaming?

There are no official streaming details for “Flight Risk” yet. However, the film will likely land on Peacock as part of a 2022 deal.

What is “Flight Risk” about?

Here is Lionsgate’s official synopsis:

In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Mark Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Who is in the “Flight Risk” cast?

“Flight Risk” stars Mark Wahlberg as Daryl Booth, Michelle Dockery Deputy U.S. Marshal Madolyn Harris, and Topher Grace as the informant named Winston. Leah Remini, Paul Ben-Victor and Monib Abhat are also in the film.