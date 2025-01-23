Prime Video Partners With Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas for Docuseries ‘Spy High’

Prime Video is partnering up with Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas for a new docuseries, titled “Spy High.”

The four-part series, which is set to debut at SXSW, follows 15-year-old Blake Robbins, who filed a lawsuit claiming that his prestigious public school was spying on him when he was accused of selling drugs, per the official logline. Through Robbins’ story, the docuseries will explore the larger war over digital privacy being waged in schools today.

After debuting at South by Southwest in March, “Spy High” will begin streaming on Prime Video in April.

Wahlberg will executive produce alongside Unrealistic Ideas’ Archie Gips and Stephen Levinson. Aliza Rosen (“The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey”), Jody McVeigh-Schultz and David Wendell will also serve as EPs for the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

“We’re proud to bring this important and thought-provoking docuseries, which explores the events that unfolded in 2010, to our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon MGM Studios head of brand and content innovation Lauren Anderson said in a Thursday statement. “The team at Unrealistic Ideas along with Aliza and Jody have done a fantastic job delving deep into this pivotal moment in the intersection of technology, privacy and education, while also examining the lasting impact on privacy policies in schools across the nation. We hope this docuseries will encourage viewers to think critically about the balance between security and personal rights in educational settings.”

“Unrealistic Ideas is thrilled to be teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios, director Jody McVeigh-Schultz and Aliza Rozen on this mind-blowing project,” UI president Gips added. “Viewers will be shocked, entertained and amazed by this incredible stranger-than-fiction story.”

Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, which focuses on nonfiction TV and films, has produced other documentaries like “McMillion$,” “Wahl Street,” “The Murders at Starved Rock,” “The Golden Boy” and “Moviepass, Moviecrash.”